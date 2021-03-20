Health & Fitness

Seniors in Bloom: Older adults reflect on a year under lockdown and prepare for life after COVID-19

By Zach Ben-Amots
ILLINOIS (WLS) -- Adults 65 and older have faced some of the strictest lockdowns and the highest risks during the COVID-19 pandemic. As they finally get vaccinated, seniors are reflecting on a year spent stuck at home and prepare to reenter the world this spring.

ABC 7 spoke with seniors thought the city of Chicago and several surrounding suburbs, all of whom fall on a wide spectrum of ages and lifestyles. They range from 64 years old to nearly 90. Some lived in private condos; others were members of senior living communities or assisted living homes.

Although digital tools transformed their ability to connect with family and friends, all of the people interviewed experienced some level of social isolation. They were all either fully vaccinated by the time of their interviews, or they were set up to be vaccinated soon.

To see what Chicago-area seniors have to say about loneliness, life under lockdown, vaccines, and Zoom calls, watch ABC7's short documentary: Seniors in Bloom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoevanstonbataviaspotoncommunity journalistseniorscovid 19 vaccinefamilysenior citizenscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer shot in South Austin; suspect in custody
Cubs prospect arrested with 21 lbs of meth, oxycodone pills in team duffle bag
Boy, 5, killed in Englewood crash after car jumps curb: CPD
7 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Burglars ride motorcycles out of IN Harley-Davidson dealership: VIDEO
Chicago tackle debate over hate crimes against Asian-Americans
COVID bounces VCU from NCAA Tournament; Oregon advances
Show More
Video shows volcanic eruption in Iceland
Mother of four survives heart failure after childbirth
IL reports 1,962 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Chicago Weather: Clear, quiet, not as chilly Saturday night
Teen convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Kenosha
More TOP STORIES News