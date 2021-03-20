Seniors in Bloom: Older adults reflect on a year under lockdown and prepare for life after COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WLS) -- Adults 65 and older have faced some of the strictest lockdowns and the highest risks during the COVID-19 pandemic. As they finally get vaccinated, seniors are reflecting on a year spent stuck at home and prepare to reenter the world this spring.ABC 7 spoke with seniors thought the city of Chicago and several surrounding suburbs, all of whom fall on a wide spectrum of ages and lifestyles. They range from 64 years old to nearly 90. Some lived in private condos; others were members of senior living communities or assisted living homes.Although digital tools transformed their ability to connect with family and friends, all of the people interviewed experienced some level of social isolation. They were all either fully vaccinated by the time of their interviews, or they were set up to be vaccinated soon.To see what Chicago-area seniors have to say about loneliness, life under lockdown, vaccines, and Zoom calls, watch ABC7's short documentary: Seniors in Bloom.