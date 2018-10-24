HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Those who eat organic foods are 25 percent less likely to develop cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study states eating organic foods could help ward off cancer. (CNN)

Barbara Gibbs
A new study suggests eating organic foods could help ward off cancer.

A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, states that those who eat organic foods lowered their overall risk of developing cancer.

A team of scientists in France looked at the diets of more than 68,000 French adults for nearly four-and-a-half years.

The volunteers were categorized into four groups, depending on how often they reported eating organic products like fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dietary supplements and more.

They found that participants who ate mostly organic were 25 percent less likely to develop cancer.

Specifically, those who primarily eat organic foods were more likely to ward off non-Hodgkin lymphoma and postmenopausal breast cancer compared to those who rarely or never ate organic foods, CNN reports.

During the study, participants developed a total of 1,340 cancers -- 459 of which were breast cancer.

Researchers said there could be other factors, but the correlation is substantial enough to warrant further studies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthorganicfoodcancer
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
7 kids dead, 11 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
5-year-old boy dies from rare cancer in 17 days
What you need to know about medicare's annual enrollment
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.5B jackpot, single winning ticket sold
Suspicious packages mailed to Obamas, Clintons, CNN NY offices
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013
Woman who reported racist Facebook message may have stopped a school shooting: Police
Boy, 5, wounded in shooting that killed dad: 'I was amazed by his bravery'
Lost the lottery? Get a pizza deal
Show More
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Woman thinks Grundy County cold case victim may be missing sister
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets parents' home on fire
Jayme Closs: 2K volunteers search for missing, endangered Wis. girl
More News