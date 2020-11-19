Coronavirus

COVID vaccine update: Oxford researcher says Phase 3 results expected by Christmas

LONDON -- A key researcher at the University of Oxford says scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas.

Dr. Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford, said Thursday that research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer but the Phase III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results.

He told the BBC, "I think we're getting close, and it's definitely going to be before Christmas based on the progress."

Pollard discussed progress in the late-stage trials as Oxford released a study based on earlier research that found the vaccine was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response in people over age 70. Pollard said this is important because vaccines often don't work as well in older people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & worldlondon
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Morton's Steakhouse closes original Chicago location
What you need to isolate in your home if you test positive for COVID-19
Illinois COVID-19 deaths top 11K as hospitalizations skyrocket
Couple married 76 years separated only by COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 deaths top 11K as hospitalizations skyrocket
Madigan confidant and ex-ComEd CEO charged with bribery in lobbying scheme
Armed group steals man's vehicle in South Loop carjacking: CPD
Morton's Steakhouse closes original Chicago location
Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies
ComEd customers receive denial letters for spoiled food claims after August outages
Niles elderly couple fights off burglars with heirloom shillelagh
Show More
Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Couple married 76 years separated only by COVID-19
Chicago to officially light Millennium Park Christmas tree in virtual ceremony
Lyons man charged in Bridgeview car theft, kidnapping, police say
How to talk to your loved ones about changing holiday plans
More TOP STORIES News