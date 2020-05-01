Homer Glen parents visit newborn twins virtually after mom contracts COVID-19

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Imagine sharing the joy of your twins being born, only to be asked to leave the hospital.It happened to a Homer Glen couple who welcomed their twins into the world just as mom tested positive for COVID-19. Both parents then had to go into isolation, but thanks to technology, they were able to virtually visit their newborns."I have been inside for the last month and a half so I was like, there's no way I have it," said mom Lacey Pietsch. "We were extremely shocked the next day that I tested positive.""The nurses actually came into the room while I was visiting and told me, 'You got to leave," father Jeff Zenner said. "Because they had just got a call from the doctors that she had taken the COVID test. So they said until it comes back negative, you can't see the boys anymore."It was a stunning revelation, but the staff at Advocate Aurora Health had plan: virtual visits for the new family."Not only did we have time to bond with our boys, we've built a bond with these nurses because they've been taking care of our babies," Pietsch said.And as the couple prepares to welcome their sons home, it's clear these Zenner boys have personality! And don't miss with Beck."I think he's definitely going to be the one to like, beat up the kids that mess with his brother," Pietsch said."He's the enforcer," Zenner added."Yep, and Sawyer, he's like my sweet little," Pietsch said.Lacey has since tested negative for the virus. Both parents are big hockey fans, and said they're looking forward to their boys playing in the NHL.Even better news, Beck and Sawyer are expected to go home on Friday.