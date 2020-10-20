Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 3,714 new coronavirus cases, 41 deaths; state could see return of Phase 3 restrictions

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's COVID update on October 19, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois is seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, which could lead to new restrictions across the state.Governor JB Pritzker will be at the Thompson Center Tuesday afternoon as he resumes his daily briefings because of the uptick across the state.On Tuesday, Illinois public health officials announced 3,714 new cases of COVID-19, along with 41 additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 350,875, with 9,277 deaths, the IDPH reported.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 59,077 specimens for a total of 6,883,314. The seven-day positivity rate from October 13 - October 18 is 5.5%. It is the 14th consecutive day the positivity rate has increased.As of Monday night, 2,261 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 489 in the ICU and 195 on ventilators.The deaths reported Tuesday include:-Boone County: 1 male 90s-Clark County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s-Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- DuPage County: 1 female 70s-Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s-Jo Daviess County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Kane County: 1 male 80s-Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Macoupin County: 1 male 80s-Marion County: 1 male 80s-McLean County: 1 female 90s-Peoria County: 2 female 80s-Richland County: 1 male 80s-Rock Island County: 1 male 70s-Sangamon County: 3 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 male 90s-Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 80s-Wayne County: 1 male 70s-Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80sThis new wave of cases has state leaders very concerned and ready to ramp up restrictions.Health officials are warning residents not to be careless with this virus, saying this not the time to have "over confident thinking."New COVID numbers from Kankakee, Kane, Will and DuPage County show at least eight in every 100 people tested has the virus.Governor Pritzker cautioned residents that if that rate does not drop, more restrictions could come."Nearly every region in the state has seen an increase in COVID related hospitalizations over the last week," the governor said. "Thursday, we set a record high of cases identified in one day and then we beat that record on Friday.""It didn't happen by itself," said Steve Brandy, spokesperson for the Will County Health Department. "People are being careless. People are getting cocky. People are thinking, 'It's not going to happen to me.' No. That is all wrong."According to the Governor Pritzker's "Restore Illinois" metrics, Will, DuPage, Kane and Kankakee will likely have to operate under tighter restrictions as early as next Tuesday. That means, no indoor dining or bar service and much smaller limits on social gatherings."I think its hurting people's livelihood and the economy and everything else," said Tammy Richter, a Will County resident."I think it really irritates people and makes people upset because people just want to go out and about but don't understand that more things at stake because we don't have a vaccine," said Kylie Pool, another Will County resident.According to the DuPage County Health Department, the county now has one of the fastest growing COVID-19 positivity rates in the state. DuPage County Health Officials are already recommending that all schools go back to remote learning to help curb this spread.We knew it was likely we would see more disease activity and over the past week to ten days it has jumped up and it is a concern for us," said Chris Hoff, DuPage County Health Dept. "The fact that we are increasing every day and that it is about 8% right now is really a concern."Contact tracing efforts in DuPage County found that the largest COVID-19 outbreaks are linked to long-term care facilities, factories, general workplaces, restaurants, and places of worship.To help curb the spike, DuPage County health authorities are now recommending all schools go back to remote learning."We know that when people are inside with large groups for extended periods of time that contributes to the spread," Hoff said.Region 5, which covers southern Illinois, will start imposing new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday.Gov. JB Pritzker said during a press conference Monday that he will resume daily COVID-19 briefings amid the surge in cases.