Goshen Hospital says patients may be at risk after technician failed to disinfect surgical tools

GOSHEN, Ind. -- A northern Indiana hospital has alerted more than 1,000 surgery patients who may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV and other infectious diseases due to a sterilization failure.

Goshen Hospital leaders said in a letter to patients that between April 1 and Sept. 30 a sterilization technician failed to complete one crucial step in the sterilizing process of surgical equipment.

The hospital says the risk of infection is low. It is offering free testing for patients to determine if they were infected.

Patient Lori Deboard told a local news station that she's scared of the risk, regardless of how low the hospital says it is.

The hospital hasn't announced any disciplinary action against the sterilization technician. It has not responded to an Associated Press request for comment Wednesday.
