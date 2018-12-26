More than 3,000 patients who underwent procedures at a surgery center in New Jersey are being advised to be tested for hepatitis and HIV.State health officials say patients at the HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook may have been exposed to bloodborne infections because of lapses in infection control procedures.The warning covers anyone who had procedures between January and September 7 of this year.Surgery center administrator Betty McCabe says the exposure was due to "deficiencies in infection control" involving the cleaning of instruments and injection of medications.McCabe says 3,778 patients are being urged to get their blood tested.Health officials say they're not aware of any illness as a result of the infection control issues.The center sent a letter to patients that read in part: