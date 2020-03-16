Peace Corps evacuating volunteers worldwide amid COVID-19 outbreak

Read @PeaceCorpsDir Jody Olsen's statement regarding COVID-19 and steps we’re taking to ensure the safety and security of all Peace Corps Volunteers overseas.https://t.co/OoYOggThbc — Peace Corps (@PeaceCorps) March 16, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Peace Corps is telling its volunteers around the world that it is suspending all operations globally and evacuating all volunteers in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.In an open letter to volunteers posted Sunday on its website, the federal agency's director, Jody Olsen, says the decision follows recent evacuations in China and Mongolia due to the outbreak.Olsen says that with evacuations now underway at other posts and travel becoming more challenging by the day, the agency decided to expand the suspension and evacuations.The Peace Corps was established in 1961 during the Kennedy administration as a government-run volunteer program serving nations around the world.Here is part of the official statement:You can find the full statement here: