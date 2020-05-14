'Unlikely' mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 will affect many children, Lurie Children's pediatrician says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6161271" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sara Garcia's 6-year-old son is hospitalized for a mysterious illness that mimics symptoms of Kawasaki's Disease and appears to be linked to COVID-19.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An alert is expected to go out to doctors Thursday, regarding a mysterious illness that's affecting children who have previously had COVID-19.There are confirmed cases in Illinois.Dr. Craig Garfield, a pediatrician from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely to talk about the illness."I think we're very early in; in no way, I think, is this going to affect many, many children," he said.Parents should monitor their children for fever, stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea, but they should also be reaching out to their pediatricians and continuing any other medical care their children might need."We're ready to take care of your children," Garfield said.