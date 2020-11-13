covid-19

Pfizer hopes to use Wisconsin, Michigan locations for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed from two locations in the United States if it gets regulatory approval.

One of the locations will be just over the Illinois border in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin and the other will be near Kalamazoo, Michigan, the company says.

RELATED: 5 things to know about the Pfizer vaccine

Internationally, Pfizer hopes to ship out 7.6 million doses of vaccine per day later in November.

Community Hospital in Munster will be one of the five healthcare facilities in Indiana to receive the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Indiana State Department of Health officials. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, the initial supplies of vaccines are reserved for frontline workers and those at high risk.

RELATED: COVID vaccine: Chicago doctors encouraged by Pfizer shot's promising results

Vaccine available to the general public is still a few months away, according to Community Foundations of Northwest Indiana.

Community Hospital was chosen as a pilot site based on its ability to store the first doses from Pfizer at super subzero cold temperature reaching -60 to -80 degrees Celsius.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianawisconsinmichiganvaccinescoronavirus wisconsincoronavirus indianacoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
WI again breaks 1-day record with more than 7,500 COVID-19 cases
IL reports 15,415 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths: LIVE UPDATE
Double lung transplant COVID-19 survivor reflects on rising hospitalizations and deaths
Cook County issued COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Advisory
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 15,415 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths: LIVE UPDATE
Chicago COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory to take effect Monday
Cook County issued COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Advisory
Trump, stewing over election loss, silent as COVID-19 surges
GG's Chicken Shop, Cluck It, create own versions of chicken sandwich following Popeyes craze
Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
WI again breaks 1-day record with more than 7,500 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Chicago restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners to go
2020 Election Results: Joe Biden wins GA
2020 Election Results: President Donald Trump wins NC
Identity theft reports surge in Illinois, nationwide
How safe are outdoor dining igloos when it comes to COVID-19 spread?
More TOP STORIES News