vaccines

Pfizer to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine on children

Drug maker Pfizer says it's planning to start testing its COVID-19 vaccine on children as young as 12.

This will be the first coronavirus vaccine trial to include children in the United States.

The Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children's Hospital says teens ages 16 and 17 will get the vaccine this week.

Kids between the ages of 12 and 15 will be enrolled in the trial later.

The company confirmed on its website it has approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to enroll children as young as 12 in its trial.

The expansion in age groups comes a month after the company enrolled approximately 44,000 participants in a vaccine trial, according to Pfizer.

CNN contributed to this report.

RELATED: Most people try to avoid COVID-19. But thousands are signing up to be deliberately exposed
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessohiohealthvaccineschildrenmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicteenclinical trialscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VACCINES
Paused COVID-19 vaccine trials should reassure process is working, experts say
Unexplained Illness forces Johnson & Johnson to pause COVID-19 vaccine trial
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
Harris leaves taking COVID-19 vaccine an open question
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,862 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths
Charges pending against suspect after pregnant mother slain on South Side
Man killed in I-57 crash in Oak Forest ID'd; 1 charged with DUI
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Long lines, issues reported as early voting sites expand to all 50 wards in Chicago
Baby in life support battle dies shortly after release from hospital
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
Show More
Father of 5 killed in Waukegan road rage incident; man charged with murder
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Germany to give $662 million in aid to Holocaust survivors
Indiana added to Chicago travel quarantine list
Woman charged in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Grant Park
More TOP STORIES News