Planned Parenthood of Illinois to stop accepting federal funds

A Planned Parenthood building is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

CHICAGO -- Planned Parenthood of Illinois has announced it will stop accepting federal funds because of a new Trump administration rule barring family planning clinics from referring women for abortions.

The administration notified clinics Monday that in the addition to immediately enforcing new regulations prohibiting federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals, abortions the clinics perform must be financially separate from services supported by the grant dollars.

Spokeswoman Julie Lynn said Tuesday that Planned Parenthood of Illinois will not accept federal funds as long as the regulations are in effect. Lynn called the gag rule illegal and a violation of medical ethics.

Proponents of the new rules said they will help ensure federal money does not, even indirectly, help to fund abortions. Federal law has long prohibited taxpayer money from being used to pay for abortions, except in cases of rape, incest or when the mother's life is in danger.
