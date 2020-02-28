pope francis

Pope Francis, sick with an apparent cold, cancels audiences amid Italy coronavirus fears

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis canceled his official audiences Friday after apparently coming down with a cold.

The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff celebrated morning Mass as usual and greeted participants at the end. He planned to keep his private meeting schedule as planned, but decided to cancel the official audiences, the Vatican said.

The Vatican hasn't said what exactly Francis has come down with, but he was coughing and blowing his nose during Ash Wednesday Mass this week.

On Thursday, he canceled a planned trip across town to celebrate Mass with Rome priests.

His illness comes amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy that has sickened more than 650 people, almost all of them in the north. Rome had three cases, but all three recovered.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

The Argentine pope has generally enjoyed good health. He lost part of one lung as a young man because of a respiratory illness, and suffers from sciatica, which makes walking difficult.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvatican citypope franciscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POPE FRANCIS
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
Pope Francis gets stuck in elevator for 25 minutes
Pope issues order to address church sex abuse
Vatican law: Priests, nuns must report sex abuse, cover-up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in I-57 crash after car goes off roadway near Riverdale
CPD to unveil CTA crime plan
Milwaukee Molson Coors mass shooting victims, suspected gunman ID'd
What is the zipper merge?
'That's what I feel like when you cheat on me': Woman accused of leaving boyfriend in suitcase to die
Carjacker shoves man to the ground near Chinatown
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, partly cloudy with a few flurries Friday
Show More
Surveillance video shows Cook County judge drag girl into holding cell
Bodycam video captures police rescuing kids during intense standoff
Man fulfills DJ dream with launch of Buddy Guy online radio station
Global stocks fall on coronavirus fears after Wall Street plunge
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
More TOP STORIES News