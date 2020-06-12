Health data show positive progress in fight against COVID-19 in Chicago, CDPH Commissioner Dr. Arwady says

Green - Go: cautious progress, continued progress or advanced progress

Yellow - Caution: pause and monitor

Red - Stop: may need to reinstate certain restrictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago health data show positive progress in the fight against COVID-19 locally, health officials said Friday.Top Chicago health officials gave an update on progress thus far in Phase Three of the city's reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its possible moving into Phase Four.Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and West Side United Data and Evaluation Director Eve Shapiro spoke at 1 p.m. at City Hall.Arwady warned against "complacency," but said the data show positive progress. She provided an update on data metrics as the city has moved into Phase Three of its "Protecting Chicago" reopening framework, "Cautiously Reopen," and discussed the updated metrics the city will be using as it considers a possible move to Phase Four.The city continues to experience a declining number of new COVID-19 cases, with declines seen across racial groups; stable or declining rates of cases resulting in hospitalization, ICU admission, and/or death; and declining emergency department visits for influenza-like illness and/or COVID-19-like illness, officials said. Another important measure, the percent positivity rate, also continues to decline and is now below 10% citywide."While the data shows ongoing improvement in our collective response to COVID-19, we still continue to see new cases and deaths every day, and I am concerned about a possible resurgence as people interact more," Arwady said. "With the stay-at-home order lifted and warmer weather, we're seeing people out and about more and getting together in groups. And on top of that we've had large gatherings in the streets over the past couple weeks. We haven't seen an uptick in cases yet but we're watching closely, and we're concerned."The new goal for percent positivity is less than 7%. And, if percent positivity increases again to over 15% or the city sees a sustained increase in cases and deaths, that may trigger a return to more restrictive policies."We're seeing increases in cases in about 20 others states that reopened, so our concern is real," Arwady said. "No single measure will determine whether we move forward or backward but we'll be watching all of them as we make that call."Chicago health officials will also use a new color-coded system to guide the decision:Currently, the city is in green for all metrics except for testing capacity, which is in yellow as it has seen some disruptions in testing recently. The updated metrics can be found atArwady also unveiled a new data dashboard where residents can explore more granular data about COVID-19 and their communities. Shapiro discussed her organization's work on the dashboard. It can be found at