Windy City LIVE

Pour Moi Skincare makes TIME Magazine's 100 best inventions list

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare.

The Pour Moi Climate-Smart 3-Step Rotating System has been chosen by Time Magazine as one of the best inventions in beauty for 2020!

It's all about your zip code - not your skin type! The latest innovation in skin care comes from Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare!

Founder & CEO of Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare, Ulli Haslacher chats with Val about how climate really affects your skin, and how her new system will help our skin.

For Chicago, especially in the fall/winter months we experience a "Polar Coaster" - going from moderate to cold weather within days. Their system helps keep your skin looking and feeling great!

They also have a special offer for all our Chicago viewers. Get their Winter's Winning Kit: The Midwest. It's a $128 value - all for $59! No code is needed - just click here for the special pricing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Get a new tub or shower in a day with Bath Fitter
Gifts that give back
AARP, Story Corps collect LGBTQ stories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: IL reports 8,256 new COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths
Mayor Lightfoot updates Chicago vaccine distribution plans
Man wanted for Chicago Metra platform shooting: FBI
Tanja Babich supports daughter by wearing glasses on-air, message resonates
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Downers Grove approves recreational marijuana sales
Off-duty CPD officer involved in Garfield Ridge shooting death: Chicago police
Show More
Roseland church feeds community, spreads love every Wednesday afternoon
Englewood fire severely damages auto body shop: owner
2 found fatally shot in Beach Park garage
Lake Barrington comfort dog handler with Lutheran Church Charities dies from COVI-19
IL man accused in mosque attack 'hates Muslims': prosecutor
More TOP STORIES News