CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will provide an update Thursday on a contact tracing grant the county has received.Preckwinkle will be joined by Cook County Department of Public Health Co-Leads Dr. Rachel Rubin and Dr. Kiran Joshi to talk about the grant at an 11:15 a.m. press conference.The city of Chicago is hiring 600 contact tracers and Governor JB Pritzker wants nearly 4,000 contact tracers for the state of Illinois.