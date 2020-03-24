Pregnancy and coronavirus: Fertility treatments suspended, pregnant mothers urged to be cautious during COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fertility treatments have been suspended, and pregnant mothers are urged to be cautious as COVID-19 continues to spread across the country.Dr. Angie Beltos from Vios Fertility Institute in Wicker Park joined ABC 7 Chicago Tuesday to discuss what's known so far about pregnant women and the virus.There's no evidence the virus could be transmitted to the growing child, but there can be some risks to mothers, Beltos said.In the first trimester, those who have a fever should keep it low with Tylenol.Social distancing is important, as are daily showers and changing your clothes daily. Beltos said pregnant women should have someone else shop for them and use disinfectant liberally around their homes.