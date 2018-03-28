HEALTH & FITNESS

President Trump responds to boy pleading for help for dad with kidney failure

President Donald Trump's letter to 8-year-old Fore Putnam (Credit: WSOC via Putman family)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. --
President Donald Trump responded in a letter to an 8-year-old Burke County boy who asked for a kidney for his father.

For Christmas last year all Fore Putnam wanted for Christmas was a kidney for this dad, Trae, who has a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.

The man has been on dialysis for almost three years and has been waiting on the donor list.

WSOC reports Fore asked his grandmother who could help him get his dad a kidney.

That's when he turned to writing letters; one to Trump, Ivanka Trump, and to Santa Claus.

After months of waiting, a letter came back addressed from the White House this week.

Trump wrote the letter and assured the child that he shared his letter with staff "and they are working to see what help they can provide."

"I can tell you are a brave young man with a big heart. I admire your determination to make sure your dad has the support and resources he needs to feel better. I hope you know how much joy and encouragement you already bring him. Mrs. Trump and I will keep you and your dad in our thoughts and prayers."

For more information on how to donate, contact Shelia Sherrill at (828) 291-7735
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldkidney transplantdonald trumpNorth Carolina
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News