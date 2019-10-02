autism

President Trump signs Autism CARES bill into law

WASHINGTON -- The 'Autism Cares Act' was signed into law Monday by President Donald Trump.

The Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education, and Support Act of 2019 will provide $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs at the centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration.

"We support research for Americans with Autism and their families. You are not forgotten, we are fighting for you!" Trump said in a tweet.



The bill was sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) and helps children and adults with autism by funding research, early detection and treatment. Smith says the act expands government programs to include older people with autism "who were-and are-often misdiagnosed, underdiagnosed and overlooked."



You can read more about the bill at congress.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessautismhealthhealth care
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTISM
Mom says 5-year-old with autism was punished for hugging
Mother of special needs son provides resources for others
Pet-sitting business gives jobs to people with autism
Texas custodian comforts 4th grader with autism who had rough morning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Vintage WWII plane crashes in fireball at Bradley Airport
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Man fatally shot by Bridgeview officer after squad car rear-ended, police say
Man found fatally shot in West Rogers Park alley
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
What is formjacking? New cyber security scam is on the rise
Miracle baby born with fatal condition defies the odds
Show More
News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories
Officials break ground on CTA Red, Purple Modernization Project
Walmart halts sales of Zantac and related drugs
3 charged in NC shooting of mother of 7 who died shielding child
Wednesday marks 1 year since disappearance of Chicago postal worker
More TOP STORIES News