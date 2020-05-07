Coronavirus

Presidential valet has coronavirus; Trump again tests negative

WASHINGTON -- A member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump's valets has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Thursday. It said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus and "remain in good health."

It marked the latest coronavirus scare for the president, and the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March. The person tested positive on Wednesday, the White House said.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement, "We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus."

He added, "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

A person familiar with the matter said the member of the military who tested positive was one of the president's valets. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The White House instituted safety protocols nearly two months ago, including frequent temperature checks. Last month it began administering rapid COVID-19 tests to all those in close proximity to the president, with staffers being tested about once a week.

Several valets cater to the president and his guests at the White House, both in the West Wing and in the White House residence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvice president mike pencecoronavirusthe white housemilitarypoliticspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
What to know about Indiana's 22,503 COVID-19 cases
No jail time for violating COVID-19 orders, TX governor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker defends plan to reopen Illinois
Mayor Lightfoot announcement on Chicago reopening plan pushed back
Customer shoots at McDonald's employees after being told to leave due to COVID-19 restrictions
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
Dixon business owner considers going rogue and reopening, violating IL COVID rules
Chicago florists prepare for Mother's Day rush with new safety measures
Show More
Recovery story: Chicago-area man, 61, survives COVID-19
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
Help name Brookfield Zoo's African painted dog puppy
What to know about Indiana's 22,503 COVID-19 cases
Teen driving recklessly caused deadly Penn. crash: police
More TOP STORIES News