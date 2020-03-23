Coronavirus Update: Illinois' COVID-19 cases reach 1,285, 12 deaths; Gov. Pritzker pushes for more PPE for first responders

Health officials announced 236 new cases and three more deaths Monday. Monroe County is the latest to join the list of counties in Illinois that have confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 102 counties, officials said 31 have seen cases.
Monday was the first work day since the governor's stay-at-home order went into effect, and one day after Governor JB Pritzker's Twitter spat with President Donald Trump. During his coronavirus update Monday, Pritzker said he and Trump had talked on the phone and it appears they have mended some fences.
As the numbers of confirmed cases continue to climb in Illinois, the governor continues to push for more help from the federal government in acquiring protective gear for those on the front lines.
Pritzker touted the community, calling out biotech companies and state-of-the-art manufacturers by highlighting their innovation and teamwork with the state to ramp up the production of PPE with a newly launched alliance for the Essential Equipment Task Force. He said the Illinois Manufacturers Association is coordinating manufacturers interested in donating or producing essential supplies that are FDA approved and sterilized - things like N95 masks, gloves, gowns, ventilators, sanitizers, face masks and more.
Many of them are also repurposing their facilities to in order to meet critical demand.
"Some manufacturers are ramping up production of current products while others are repurposing their facilities to meet the need. Liquor manufacturers are making sanitizer. Clothing manufacturers are making masks and gowns," said Mark Denzler with the Illinois Manufacturers' Association.
The Essential Equipment Task Force will work with the emergency management agency to scale up to mass production of the FDA PPE that Illinois healthcare workers need.
"I'm incredibly proud of these Illinois organizations for stepping up to this moment," Gov. Pritzker said.
Despite these new efforts, Pritzker said they are not just relying on in-state production and "continue to work day and night to scour the global supply chain."
With that, he announced several new PPE contracts, including 2.5 million N95 masks, one million disposable surgical masks, 11,000 gloves, and 10,000 single-use personal protection kits.
The governor also called on tattoo parlors, nail salons, elective surgery centers and other facilities temporarily closed during this crisis, to contact his administration about their storage of PPE.
Those who would like to help by protecting our first responders by donating PPE should contact PPE.Donations@Illinois.gov.
Pritzker again criticized the federal government's response to helping Illinois, stating that until this week they only received one shipment of supplies they requested back on March 6, three days before the state's disaster proclamation. He said the initial shipment of 123,000 N95 masks was only a fraction of the 1.2 million they requested, pointing out it was only 10 % of what they were seeking.
They also requested:
900,000 surgical masks; received 45,000;
1.6 million gloves; received 163,000;
24,000 gowns; received 45,000;
24,000 goggles; received none;
120,000 face shields; received 56,000;
4,000 respirators; received none;
They also received 230 coveralls.
An addition request for PPE for public safety workers:
7 million gloves;
1.74 million N95 masks;
900,000 gowns;
43,500 goggles;
85,000 bottle hand sanitizer;
43,000 canisters of disinfectant wipes;
1 million meals ready to eat
In response to the latest request, the state got a similar shipment they received on March 12, but without gloves, hand sanitizer, wipes, and no meals ready to eat.
As far as his conversation with President Trump, Pritzker said Trump promised more federal assistance.
"The president was very responsive," Pritzker said. "He didn't so much like the idea of evoking the Defense Production Act but he did say, 'What do you need? Let me see if I can get that.'"
Pritzker also said in conversations with two CEOs of companies that make protective equipment that he wanted to buy, he was told he was competing with not only the federal government and FEMA, but also other countries from around the world.
The governor said Tuesday he plans to talk about the state's efforts to increase hospital capacity, including ICU beds. The state has been looking at perhaps building a field hospital or even reopening shuttered hospitals.
Over the weekend, Pritzker criticized the president on national television, and President Trump responded on Twitter, saying Pritzker and a very small group of other governors are blaming the federal government for their own shortcomings.
.@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020
The president responded after Pritzker appeared on national television criticizing his leadership.
Trump tweeted Pritzker and a very small group of other governors are blaming the federal government for their own shortcomings.
"I said the other day that this is a time for serious people, not the carnival barkers that are tweeting from the cheap seats," Pritzker said at a press conference Sunday. "All I can say is, get to work or get out of the way."
Medical experts say the stay-at-home order, which is now in effect, is critical to stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Sunday's jump in cases in Illinois comes on the first full day of Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, requiring all residents to remain in their homes except for essential needs.
The order went into effect Saturday at 5 p.m. and will remain through April 7.
Under the stay-at-home order, Pritzker stressed this weekend that you can still go to the grocery store and the pharmacy, check on your family and friends and go out for a walk. But the goal is to stop the spread of the coronavirus and help those on the front lines.
At his daily briefing Saturday, Pritzker made a plea to recently retired health workers to return to work as the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois and across the country put pressure on our healthcare system.
Pritzker said those who reapply for their licenses will have their applications processed right away and any medical license that may be expiring will be automatically renew through the month of September.
"These applications will be processed on an expedited basis and we will be coordinating with hospitals and health care sites throughout the state to deploy these re-enlisted medical professionals to the front lines," Gov. Pritzker said. "Also to medical professionals whose licenses may be expiring, we are automatically extending your licenses through the end of September."
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state is working to increase testing capacity by working with Illinois hospitals to implement testing within their facilities.
Testing will resume at Edward-Elmhurst Health in Warrenville on Monday.
Tented drive-thru test facilities have been put up in the parking lot of its corporate center, in part to prevent potential exposure inside the hospital.
Testing is only available at the site for patients who have a doctor's note.
Meanwhile, two federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites have opened in the parking lots of Walmart's Northlake and Joliet stores.
These sites will only test first responders and healthcare workers who have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus. They're not open to the public.
The state is also working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Walgreens to set up drive-thru testing sites in the hardest hit areas of the state. Similar to Walmart, these facilities will focus on senior citizens, first responders, and health care workers.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
