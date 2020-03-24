Coronavirus Update: Illinois' COVID-19 cases reach 1,285, 12 deaths; IL Gov. Pritzker pushes for more PPE for first responders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker has asked the federal government for more supplies to protect the first responders and health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the governor announced that the number of coronavirus cases in Illinois has risen to 1,285, with 12 deaths.
The governor's plea for personal protective gear led to a phone call with President Donald Trump Monday about acquiring more personal protective gear.
Coming just 24 hours after their Twitter battle over the lack of federal help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Weeks into the battle against the coronavirus, state leaders say the federal government has filled just a fraction of Illinois' requests for masks, gloves and other PPE.
Pritzker stated that until this week they only received one shipment of supplies they requested back on March 6, three days before the state's disaster proclamation. He said the initial shipment of 123,000 N95 masks was only 10 percent of the 1.2 million they requested.
The state also requested:
900,000 surgical masks; received 45,000;
1.6 million gloves; received 163,000;
24,000 gowns; received 45,000;
24,000 goggles; received none;
120,000 face shields; received 56,000;
4,000 respirators; received none;
They also received 230 coveralls.
An additional request for PPE for public safety workers asked for:
7 million gloves;
1.74 million N95 masks;
900,000 gowns;
43,500 goggles;
85,000 bottle hand sanitizer;
43,000 canisters of disinfectant wipes;
1 million meals ready to eat
In response to the latest request, the state got a similar shipment they received on March 12, but without gloves, hand sanitizer, wipes, and no meals ready to eat.
Illinois has been left to acquire that critical gear on its own for their first responders and medical professionals.
"He returned my call a little after noon and I spoke with him directly about our need for N95 masks and for ventilators," Pritzker said.
"I spoke with JB Pritzker, called me today," President Trump said. "We're going to be helping them out in Illinois."
The governor said weeks ago, the state requested four-thousand respirators from the federal government. So far, the state has received not a single one.
Pritzker praised the community, touting the biotech companies and state-of-the-art manufacturers who have used their innovation and teamwork with the state to ramp up the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) with a newly launched alliance for the Essential Equipment Task Force.
He said the Illinois Manufacturers Association is coordinating manufacturers interested in donating or producing essential supplies that are FDA approved and sterilized, things like N95 masks, gloves, gowns, ventilators, sanitizers, face masks and more.
Many of them are also repurposing their facilities to in order to meet critical demand.
"Some manufacturers are ramping up production of current products while others are repurposing their facilities to meet the need. Liquor manufacturers are making sanitizer. Clothing manufacturers are making masks and gowns," said Mark Denzler, Illinois Manufacturers' Association.
The Essential Equipment Task Force will work with the emergency management agency to scale up to mass production of the FDA-approved PPE that Illinois healthcare workers need.
"I'm incredibly proud of these Illinois organizations for stepping up to this moment," Pritzker said.
He announced several new PPE contracts, including 2.5 million N95 masks, 1 million disposable surgical masks, 11,000 gloves, and 10,000 single-use personal protection kits.
Those who would like to help by donating PPE should contact PPE.Donations@Illinois.gov.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
