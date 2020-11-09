Illinois COVID-19: Gov. JB Pritzker to announce Tier 2 mitigations for Regions, 5, 7, 8; IL reports 10,573 new cases, 14 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7459078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> University of Chicago Medicine Executive Medical Director of Infection Prevent and Control Dr. Emily Landon busts some common, pervasive myths about COVID-19.

Hospitals brace for surge in admissions

Testing demand grows, and testing supplies run out

10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bennett Day, 955 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Metropolitan Family Services - Belmont-Cragin, 3249 N Central, Chicago

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Ping Tom Park, 300 W. 19th Street, Chicago

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 15 at Affordable Recovery Home Campus, 13636 S. Western, Blue Island

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 15 at 2701 W. Lake St, Melrose Park

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Churchville Middle School, 155 Victory Parkway, Elmhurst

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Wheaton College - Edman Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., Wheaton

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Glendale Heights Aquatic Center, 240 Civic Center Plaza, Glendale Heights

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Minooka Community High School - Central, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Highwood Public Library, 102 Highwood Ave., Highwood

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 15 at Peterson Park, 4300 Peterson Park Road, McHenry

Tier 2 restrictions:

Bars:

Restaurants

Meetings, social events and gatherings

Organized group recreational activities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will announce additional COVID-19 mitigations for parts of Illinois as the state reports 10,.573 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths,.The total number cases in Illinois now stands at 498,560 with a total of 10,210 deaths.At his press conference Tuesday, Governor Pritzker will announce Tier 2 mitigations for Region 7, feature Will and Kankakee counties, Region 8, featuring DuPage and Kane counties and Region 5 in southern Illinois.Tier 2 mitigations include a limit of 6 people per table at restaurants and bars, a limit of ten people at meetings and social gatherings, both inside and outside. For organized group and recreational activities, there is a limit of 25 guests or 25% of the overall room capacity, both indoors and outdoors.Schools are not impacted by the mitigation. For the full list of Tier 2 mitigations, see the end of this story.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 64,760 specimens for a total 8,469,064.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 is 12.4%.As of Sunday night, 4,409 pateints were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 857 in the ICU and 376 patients on ventilators.The state announced mobile testing teams would be made available across northern Illinois in the next week.Free testing will be available regardless of symptoms, insurance or immigration status.Here's where the sites will be:The deaths reported Monday included:-Champaign County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s- Carroll County: 1 male 60s- Coles County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 female 80s- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s- Macoupin County: 1 female 90s- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s- Will County: 1 female over 100-All bars close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day-No indoor service- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)-Tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-No dancing or standing indoors-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-No tables exceeding 6 people-All restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day-No indoor dining or bar service-Tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-No tables exceeding 6 people-Limit to 10 guests in both indoor and outdoor settings *-Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings.-Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, sports or polling places.-This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance such as office, retail, etc.- No party buses-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors & outdoors *-Groups limited to 10 or fewer people *-All Sports Guidance effective August 15, 2020, remains in effect-Outdoor Activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per current DCEO guidance