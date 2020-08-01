Illinois coronavirus: Multiple positive COVID-19 tests traced to Will Co. private prom attended by 270 students, chaperones

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Will County Health Department is renewing warnings about hosting parties or large gatherings because they are very dangerous and lead to the spread of COVID-19, after multiple attendees of a private prom tested positive for the virus.The health department said contact tracers determined that multiple people who attended a private high school prom held in Northwest Indiana have now tested positive for COVID-19.Officials said they determined nearly 300 people, including high school students and chaperones, attended the event."This is no time to be overconfident. No time to be cocky. We are going to get sick again," said Steve Brandy of the Will County Health Department.They believe the gathering involved students from more than one high school in the area."Whatever it was, it was not a good idea getting that many people together. Not observing social distancing," Brandy said.Will and Kankakee counties comprise Illinois Health Region 7, and the positivity rate there has increased daily for the past week.The Will County Health Department is now asking anyone who attended this private prom to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19."All we know was 270 students and chaperones from different high schools in that Frankfort and Lincoln Way area that were there for a prom makeup party," Brandy said.Health officials say parents need to be more careful about allowing their kids to attend these large events."Be careful, wear your mask, observe social distancing, avoid large gatherings," said Brandy.They also reminded people to pick up the phone when they get a call from a contact tracer.