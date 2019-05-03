Health & Fitness

Protein shakes may lead to weight gain, depression, shorter life spans, study says

EMBED <>More Videos

Protein shakes may not be exactly what you think. A study says they may cause adverse effects to your body.

People looking to bulk up may want to consider cutting back on protein shakes.

New research from the University of Sydney suggests that protein shakes may lead to weight gain, depression and shorter life spans.

Scientists involved with the study say the branched-chain amino acids found in many protein powders can stay in the bloodstream and disrupt serotonin production in the brain.

Serotonin not only helps to regulate moods, but also helps control appetite.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfoodhealth carestudyresearchhealth food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Visitation for Crystal Lake boy to be held Friday
Shots fired at CPD officers on NW Side
Aurora woman loses $250K to online dating scam; FBI shares red flags
YouTube performer Austin Jones to be sentenced Friday in child porn case
THE 60: Remembering Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Friday, cooler by the lake
CVS closing 7 stores in Chicago area
Show More
North Carolina lawyer Cheslie Kryst named Miss USA 2019
Hospital employee dropped newborn baby in delivery room
CPD releases video of chase before March crash that killed girl, 2, on South Side
Man donates to homeless, next day wins $200k lotto
Opioid company execs found guilty of bribing doctors
More TOP STORIES News