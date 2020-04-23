Coronavirus

Protesters should "take a job as an essential worker," NY Gov. Cuomo says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dismissed the notion that the restrictions put in place might be doing more damage than coronavirus itself.

"How can the cure be worse than the illness, if the illness is potential death?" Cuomo said.

Cuomo was asked about protestors outside the State Capitol in Albany, New York, who said they were running out of money.

SEE ALSO: CDC head warns 2nd wave of COVID-19 could be worse; Birx isn't sure

While expressing sympathy for their plight, Cuomo said the virus is still killing hundreds of New Yorkers per day.

"Nothing comes before the public health risk of somebody else's life, and that's where we are," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the risk of death outweighs economic hardship.

"Yeah it's your life do whatever you want, but you are now responsible for my life. You have a responsibility to me. It's not just about you...we started saying, 'it's not about me it's about we.' Get your head around the we concept. It's not all about you. It's about me too. It's about we," Cuomo said.

SEE ALSO: Trump signs immigration order as part of coronavirus pandemic crackdown

The governor said those who want to go back to work should "take a job as an essential worker."

"There are people hiring," he said. "You can get a job as an essential worker. So now you can go to work and you can be an essential worker and you are not going to kill anyone."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthandrew cuomobusinesscoronavirushospitalcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichealth carejobs
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Stopping virus huge challenge at crowded US meat plants
Illinois COVID-19 cases spike as Pritzker weighs stay-at-home order extension
Another surge in US unemployment applications is likely
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases spike as Pritzker weighs stay-at-home order extension
New COVID-19 testing sites opening in Aurora, Rockford, Chicago
Chicago aldermen propose bill for mandatory face masks in city
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Jussie Smollett lawsuit against city dismissed by federal judge
Official says he was ousted for opposing drug Trump touted
Woman with concealed-carry license shoots home invader in Auburn Gresham
Show More
Funeral to be held for 3rd CPD officer who died from COVID-19
Person uses Facebook to lure, rob victims in Lawndale: CPD
Veterans Affairs-linked COVID-19 cases in IL among highest nationwide
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, a few showers Thursday
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News