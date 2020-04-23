Protesters should "take a job as an essential worker," NY Gov. Cuomo says

NEW YORK -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dismissed the notion that the restrictions put in place might be doing more damage than coronavirus itself."How can the cure be worse than the illness, if the illness is potential death?" Cuomo said.Cuomo was asked about protestors outside the State Capitol in Albany, New York, who said they were running out of money.While expressing sympathy for their plight, Cuomo said the virus is still killing hundreds of New Yorkers per day."Nothing comes before the public health risk of somebody else's life, and that's where we are," Cuomo said.Cuomo said the risk of death outweighs economic hardship."Yeah it's your life do whatever you want, but you are now responsible for my life. You have a responsibility to me. It's not just about you...we started saying, 'it's not about me it's about we.' Get your head around the we concept. It's not all about you. It's about me too. It's about we," Cuomo said.The governor said those who want to go back to work should "take a job as an essential worker.""There are people hiring," he said. "You can get a job as an essential worker. So now you can go to work and you can be an essential worker and you are not going to kill anyone."