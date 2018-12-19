HEALTH & FITNESS

Quadruple amputee and mother of 3 earns driver's license

KINGWOOD, Texas --
Eight years ago, Katy Hayes made national headlines when she became a quadruple amputee.

The Kingwood mom contracted a life-threatening bacterial infection days after giving birth to her third child. But she hasn't let her disability stop her from living life to the fullest.

Katy has now learned to live without arms and legs in order to achieve her dreams, even learning to do something she never thought possible!

ABC13 caught up with her as she got back behind the wheel of a car.
