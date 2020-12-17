coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus update: Questions remain about next vaccine doses as IN reports 6,458 new COVID-19 cases, 79 additional deaths

Indiana budget outlook improves, although money still tight amid coronavirus pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,458 new COVID-19 cases and 79 related deaths Thursday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 447,190 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 6,860 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 53,199 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.4%.

Questions remain about Indiana's next COVID-19 vaccine doses



As Indiana's front-line health care workers begin receiving the state's first shots of Pfizer's vaccine against the coronavirus, uncertainties remain about future numbers of incoming doses and who should be inoculated next.

Indiana's chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, said Wednesday that five Indiana hospitals have received doses.

Weaver says that so far 46,000 of the state's more than 400,000 eligible health care workers have registered for an appointment to get their first shot.

Weaver says state health officials are considering individuals' risks of spreading the virus and how bad their symptoms could be as they decide the next distribution lineup.

Federal jury trials in Southern District off until March 1



Chief U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson has issued an order suspending in-person jury trials in all divisions of the Southern District of Indiana until at least March 1.

Other than jury trials, court proceedings shall continue to proceed by telephone, by video teleconference, or in person, as ordered in a particular case, the order said Wednesday said.

Federal courthouses remain open, but clerk's offices for the U.S. District and Bankruptcy Courts in the four divisions of the Southern District of Indiana are closed to the public.

The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Monday suspending jury trials statewide until March 1.

Indiana budget outlook improves, although money still tight



Indiana's state tax revenues have largely stabilized from the plunges seen early in the coronavirus-caused recession, although state budget leaders are warning that money could remain tight as legislators begin work on a new two-year spending plan.

New revenue projections presented Wednesday to the State Budget Committee showed Indiana could end the current budget year with about the same $2.3 billion in reserves as two years ago.

While state budget leaders said that protecting school funding would be a priority during the upcoming legislative session, they held out little prospect for much additional money toward boosting Indiana's lagging teacher pay.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
