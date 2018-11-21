Quick Tip: Health insurance denials for 'experimental' treatments

If your health insurance provider denies coverage because they think your treatment or a technology is considered "investigational" or "experimental," there are a few things that you can do.--Appeal to your insurance company and file a complaint with the Illinois Department of Insurance.--Try to make a case to your insurer that the new treatment will save them money in the long-run.--Read policies on what's considered "experimental" or "investigational." There may be wiggle room.--Ask the company which is providing the new treatment or device if they can give you a break, special program or special financing.