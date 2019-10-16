Health & Fitness

'Rage Yoga' studio offers hardcore stress relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Yoga is always a good outlet for stress relief, breathing control, things like that. But this new version is a bit opposite and turns things up a notch.

It's called "Rage Yoga."

One studio in Kansas City, Missouri just started doing it.

Each person gets a beer you can drink during their session on the mat.

One teacher describes it as yoga with attitude.

There's louder music, screaming and yelling, swear words and hand gestures.

Almost anything goes.

"The technique is different. Instead of calming your mind, you're bringing everything out," said Rage Yoga instructor Amanda Kauffman.

Apparently the concept of Rage Yoga got its start in Canada, so we'll see if the idea catches on more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmissouriexerciseyogamental health
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot: 'Crystal clear' CTU will go on strike, no classes Thursday
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
Wendy's employee shot by coworker in Alsip: police
Chicago City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
AJ Freund's abuse repeatedly reported to DCFS, lawsuit alleges
SEIU announces deal with Chicago Park District
New Chicago DEA boss targets 'Trafficking Jam' by 2 drug cartels
Show More
Day of Dead mural wraps around Little Village Restaurant
Stars talk 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' ahead of sequel premiere
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy overnight
Netherlands Family found living in isolation waiting for end of the world
Dog stuck on roof of abandoned factory found dead
More TOP STORIES News