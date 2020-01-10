chicago proud

Red Cross Bloodmobile is 'lifesaver on wheels,' taking blood donations in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Red Ross Bloodmobile is traveling the Chicago area, giving you the chance to roll up your sleeve and donate. It travels more than 14,000 miles every year.

"We're doing a good thing. We are helping people that are sick, talking to the community and going to different places," said Ashley Bibbs, phlebotomist.

Bibbs has been a phlebotomist for well over a decade. Everywhere she goes she hears the stories of why people want to roll up their sleeve to give the gift of life.

"A lot of times it hits them close to home," she said. "It's family members, or they went through something, or a grandchild. It's something they personally went through they didn't know how important blood donation was until it happened."

In the bloodmobile it's close quarters, but a quick process to help someone in need.

"Ultimately people want to donate they just don't have the time so when they see this it's a nice little flag," said Bibbs. "It usually takes 45 minutes to an hour but with our new system and new technology we get them in and out in roughly about 30 minutes."

Quick, easy and you never know whose life you could save.

"It could be your grandmother or your husband, a kid or a coworker. It could be someone you never met and you walk past them and a unit of your blood is running going through them so very important. Donating it could save anybody's life," Bibbs said.

During its lifespan, a single Bloodmobile will collect enough blood to help about 30,000 people. You have the chance to help save a life next week during the ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive.

The drive will be held on Jan. 15 and this year has expanded to four locations.

Click here for more information about the Great Chicago Blood Drive and how to make an appointment to donate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoblood driveblood donationsred crosschicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Cancer survivor becomes blood donation advocate after devastating diagnosis
Threads of Care helps homeless through recycling
Buffalo Grove orchestra instructor finalist for Grammy's 'Music Educator Award'
West Loop school holds blood drive in honor of student with tumor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm to bring rain, ice, 6+ inches of snow to Chicago area
DePaul students helped save boy from coyote attack, 2nd attack reported
Marijuana-related emergency room visits up after legalization
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after fight at Trump Tower
House approves measure to restrain Trump's actions against Iran
Actor Edd Byrnes, known for "77 Sunset Strip," dies at 87, family says
Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers
Show More
Madigan won't convene House panel to investigate possible rape cover-up
Ending cash bail at top of Pritzker's legislative agenda
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Woman beaten, robbed in latest Near North Side attack
'I took action, I took her life': HS football player sentenced for killing pregnant girlfriend for not getting abortion
More TOP STORIES News