Coronavirus

American Red Cross urges healthy people to give blood during COVID-19 pandemic

The American Red Cross is pleading with healthy people, who are home, to give blood.

Red Cross CEO Celena Roldan joined ABC 7 Chicago Tuesday to talk about a shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood drives across the country are being canceled, Roldan said, and the need for blood donations during the pandemic remains critical.

Blood collection is an essential service, and Red Cross officials are implementing additional safety protocols and adhering to social distancing in their offices, where drives are taking place daily.

The Red Cross will host an emergency donation event Wednesday in south suburban Orland Park.

For reservations and full details, go to RedCrossBlood.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorland parkblood driveamerican red crosscoronavirusred cross
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: What to know about 416 COVID-19 cases
Trump hopes country will be 'opened up' by Easter
Coronavirus in Indiana: 365 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths so far
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker pushes for more PPE during COVID-19 pandemic; IL coronavirus cases at 1,285
What to know about Illinois' 1,285 COVID-19 cases
Metra lets medical personnel ride free amid COVID-19 crisis
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
PHOTOS: Chicago suburbs empty during shelter-in-place order
Nurse's lawsuit alleges she was fired for warning about 'ineffective' COVID-19 masks
Lupus patients face severe medication shortage after Trump touts drug for coronavirus
Show More
City rents vacant hotel rooms for coronavirus patients, vulnerable people during pandemic
Warmer weather, humidity and coronavirus
How to support local restaurants as part of the Great American Takeout
Man charged with coughing in Chicago cops' faces and saying he had coronavirus
Man dies, wife critical after ingesting additive to prevent virus
More TOP STORIES News