American Red Cross urges healthy people to give blood during COVID-19 pandemic

The American Red Cross is pleading with healthy people, who are home, to give blood.
Red Cross CEO Celena Roldan joined ABC 7 Chicago Tuesday to talk about a shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blood drives across the country are being canceled, Roldan said, and the need for blood donations during the pandemic remains critical.
Blood collection is an essential service, and Red Cross officials are implementing additional safety protocols and adhering to social distancing in their offices, where drives are taking place daily.
The Red Cross will host an emergency donation event Wednesday in south suburban Orland Park.
For reservations and full details, go to RedCrossBlood.org.
