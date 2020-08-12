Regularly-scheduled vaccines remain vital to children's overall health, local health experts say

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Whether your child is going back to school virtually or in-person, health professionals are stressing the importance of vaccinations.
Many families have been staying away from the doctor's office during the pandemic.
Sarah Lonsway is a registered nurse and vaccine clinic coordinator at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.
Lonsway said she's been seeing lots of back-to-school vaccines.
If kids miss vaccines, they can get off track, endangering both themselves and others in the community.
Even though there's not yet a vaccination for COVID-19, other regularly-scheduled immunizations are also important to children's overall health, Lonsway said.
