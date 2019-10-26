Windy City LIVE

Rivers Casino contributes to Susan G. Komen Foundation's race for a cure

"Windy City LIVE" and Rivers Casino teamed up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Rivers Casino presented the Susan G. Komen Foundation with a check to help find a cure for breast cancer.

Rivers Casino presents a large donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



The Susan G. Komen Foundation's All Bets on Pink fundraising gala is on Saturday, October 26.

For more information about Rivers Casino, visit their website.

For more on how you can donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, please visit komenchicago.org.

For more information on any of the products featured on the show, please visit livepink.org.

Rivers Casino is located at 3000 S. River Road in Des Plaines.

The segments in this post are sponsored by Rivers Casino.
