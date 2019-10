Rivers Casino contributes to Susan G. Komen Foundation's race for a cure

EMBED >More News Videos Rivers Casino presents a large donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"Windy City LIVE" and Rivers Casino teamed up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Rivers Casino presented the Susan G. Komen Foundation with a check to help find a cure for breast cancer.The Susan G. Komen Foundation's All Bets on Pink fundraising gala is on Saturday, October 26.For more information about Rivers Casino, visit their website For more on how you can donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, please visit komenchicago.org For more information on any of the products featured on the show, please visit livepink.org Rivers Casino is located at 3000 S. River Road in Des Plaines.