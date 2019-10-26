Rivers Casino contributes to Susan G. Komen Foundation's race for a cure

Rivers Casino presented the Susan G. Komen Foundation with a check to help find a cure for breast cancer.
The Susan G. Komen Foundation's All Bets on Pink fundraising gala is on Saturday, October 26.
For more information about Rivers Casino, visit their website.
For more on how you can donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, please visit komenchicago.org.
For more information on any of the products featured on the show, please visit livepink.org.
Rivers Casino is located at 3000 S. River Road in Des Plaines.
The segments in this post are sponsored by Rivers Casino.