Coronavirus

Robert Kraft uses Patriots plane to deliver N95 masks from China to Massachusetts

BOSTON -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is using the team's plane to retrieve personal protective equipment from China amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted that the Krafts and other partners are efforting to transport 1 million N95 masks to frontline workers in the state.

"No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork," the tweet read along with a picture of the plane receiving supplies.



The plane is expected to land at Boston Logan International Airport later Thursday.

The masks arriving represent a partial shipment, and the exact amounts of this shipment will be counted upon arrival and inspection.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettsnflcoronavirusu.s. & worldnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
New guidelines for EMS in NYC show grim reality of COVID-19 crisis
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL COVID-19 death toll rises 141; Cook Co. ME expanding capacity
FBI issues warning about Zoom video chat hijacking
2 killed in I-80 wrong-way crash in Oak Forest
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
Woman, 64, critically wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
Show More
30-year-old high school baseball coach dies of COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 6,980 COVID-19 cases
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Thursday, cooler by lake
Bourbonnais man hospitalized for COVID-19 after being sent home from ER twice
More TOP STORIES News