HEALTH & FITNESS

Romaine lettuce warning could mean big losses for Chicago wholesaler

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago food service wholesaler is wondering who's going to pay for the hundreds of thousands of dollars of romaine lettuce he now has to throw out.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The CDC is warning consumers not to eat any romaine lettuce due to possible E. coli infection. While it might be an inconvenience for a lot of Americans, it's a big loss for a business.

In the shadow of the old Chicago Stockyards, an environmentally-conscious food service wholesaler is wondering who's going to pay for the hundreds of thousands of dollars of romaine lettuce he now has to throw out.

"The problem is from Salinas, California. It started on October 6 and went to October 28," said Peter Testa, of Testa Produce. "They didn't say anything about Yuma being a problem, they just said there is a problem with all romaine."

Testa's century-old business has warehouses full of fresh romaine hearts and mixed salad containing romaine that now can't be shipped to area restaurants and grocery stores -- on the busiest weekend of the year for them, and him.

"And so by doing that, it is kind of a disservice to everybody and they don't realize the effect that will have on the entire country. You are talking about millions of dollars that could possibly go by the wayside unless they get their act together real quick and start coming up with more specifics because they haven't done that yet," Testa said.

On Wednesday, the CDC said romaine lettuce is unsafe to eat in any form in response to a new outbreak of illnesses caused by a particularly dangerous type of E. coli bacteria. Thirty-two people in 11 states have become sick from eating contaminated romaine. Of those, 13 have been hospitalized.

"We spend thousands of dollars, hundreds of thousands of dollars, on safety every year and that is not a problem. But you have to have a little bit of a A, B, C, D rule that goes with that and that should be part of it also. It's not by the seat of your pants, all of a sudden making blanket statements," he said.

Testa's losses will likely be borne by him, since this is an advisory from the CDC and not a product recall, in which case insurance might pay for losses.

Right after the announcement, the wholesale price of regular lettuce shot up from $25 to $42 per box in Chicago - and that's if you can get it.

Meanwhile, the CDC is advising consumers to wash and sanitize drawers and shelves where the lettuce was stored.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfood safetye. coliwarningu.s. & worldChicagoBack of the Yards
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sterigenics air quality measurements flawed, EPA says
Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
Adenovirus-associated illness kills University of Maryland student
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
State police investigating Mercy Hospital shooter's gun permits
Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Jimenez to be held Monday
Ex-DePaul employee charged with stealing laptops after being laid off
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Sterigenics air quality measurements flawed, EPA says
American killed in India by tribesmen known for shooting outsiders
John Idleburg elected as next Lake County sheriff, unseats incumbent Mark Curran
Death of woman found at Evanston church ruled homicide
Show More
Thanksgiving Travel Guide 2018: Best, worst times for drivers
Brookfield Zoo lemurs belly up to Thanksgiving feast
Thanksgiving weekend is deadliest holiday weekend, experts say
Teenager loses his driving license after 49 minutes
More News