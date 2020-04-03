coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Chicago: Rush University Medical Center doctor describes hospital's fight against COVID-19

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some doctors inside the intensive care unit at Rush University Medical Center are sharing their experiences as they treat patients with COVID-19.

"We're running more ventilators right now probably than we ever had for an outbreak like this," said Dr. Brian Stein, pulmonary critical care physician and associate chief medical officer at Rush.

Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Dr. Stein said most of the ICU patients on mechanical ventilators as the facility continues to take in the sickest patients transferring from community hospitals.

Stein said the hospital has seen a steady increase in cases over the past weeks.

"We have a large reserve of anesthesia ventilators that we can also use if need be," Dr. Stein said. "We've also been given some extra ventilators from the strategic national supply to use on patients as well and that's helping us replenish our ventilator supply."



Stein leads a group of healthcare providers who are treating COVID-19 patients both inside and outside of the ICU.

The hospital has created a triage area in the entrance to the emergency room and in their lobby space, but have not had to use it yet. So far, they're holding their own.

Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages


"From a PPE standpoint, we're actually doing okay right now," Dr. Stein said. "I think we are well stocked with gloves, gowns, masks and those sort of things."

And while the veteran physician knows that the number of coronavirus patients will grow every day, he said for the nurses, respiratory therapists, and other healthcare professionals, the continued emotional support and understanding that they are out there working hard and working long hours makes all difference.

"If you talk to your average physician, your average nurse out on the front lines, I think they'd feel the same way," Dr. Stein said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagonear west sidejb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronavirushospitalcoronavirus illinoisshelter in placeu.s. & worlddoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL COVID-19 deaths surpass 150 as hospital at McCormick Place set to open
CPD to thank donors for food, supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic
PAWS Chicago offers 'virtual adoptions' during stay-at-home order
Illinois coronavirus death toll surpasses 150
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL COVID-19 deaths surpass 150 as hospital at McCormick Place set to open
Not all mortgages eligible for coronavirus stimulus bill help; is yours?
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
How to make face masks from materials found at home
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Man paid $5K to kill pregnant teen in Back of the Yards: prosecutors
Show More
Boy, 4, killed in possible accidental shooting inside Thornton home
What to know about Illinois' 7,695 COVID-19 cases
PAWS Chicago offers 'virtual adoptions' during stay-at-home order
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, warm Friday
Lightfoot picks former Dallas chief for next CPD superintendent
More TOP STORIES News