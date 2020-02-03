Health & Fitness

Rush Limbaugh says he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer

Radio personality Rush Limbaugh speaks before introducing President Trump at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rush Limbaugh, the most prominent political radio host in the United States, said Monday that he is beginning treatment for lung cancer.

Limbaugh, 69, told his radio audience Monday that he was diagnosed with an advanced stage of the disease. He said the diagnosis was confirmed on January 20.

"I wish I didn't have to tell you this, and I thought about not trying to tell anybody, I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don't like making things about me," Limbaugh said. But "there are going to be days that I'm not going to be able to be here, because I will be undergoing treatment, or I'm reacting to treatment."

Limbaugh has been hosting "The Rush Limbaugh Show" in national syndication for 31 years. He is a Republican party icon and a close ally of President Trump's.

The president recently called Limbaugh "a major star who never wavered despite the Fake News Hits he has had to endure. His voice is far bigger than theirs!"

Limbaugh's radio contract was due to expire later this year. He renewed his deal with the syndication company Premiere Radio Networks in early January.

"Rush is both a colleague and a dear friend, and I know he will handle the situation with courage and grace," said Rich Bressler, the president of Premiere's parent company iHeartMedia, in a statement.

His show "continues to be the most-listened-to national radio talk show in America," Premiere said when he renewed.

Limbaugh's fans expressed shock about the diagnosis on Monday afternoon.

"Say a prayer today for my fellow talker Rush @limbaugh who just announced he has lung cancer and will be undergoing treatment," Lars Larson tweeted. "America needs his voice!"

Copyright 2020 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrush limbaughpoliticsu.s. & worldlung cancercancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lincoln Park HS students walk out after 2 administrators fired
23 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman sees missing dog on beer cans promoting shelter dogs
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Video: Lincolnwood gas station hit-and-run crash causes fuel spill
2 dead after shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Trump wrongly congratulates Kansas for Super Bowl victory
Show More
Person killed, ISP trooper injured in I-57 crash in Riverdale
Semi-truck crashes into Elk Grove Village building
Iowa Caucuses 2020: Democratic race opens amid worry over beating President Trump
World Nutella Day will make your chocolate dreams come true
Nearly $40M in legal marijuana sold in Ill. in 1st month
More TOP STORIES News