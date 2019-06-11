Rush Medical Center moves to Google Cloud Platform to share healthcare data

CHICAGO -- Rush University Medical Center has partnered with a company to improve patient outcomes by using healthcare data shared to Google Cloud Platform.Maven Wave announced the collaboration Tuesday which aims save time, money and resources, which they say will ultimately improve patient's experiences."One of our main directives here at Rush is to find innovative ways of administering healthcare so that costs decrease and outcomes improve for our patients," said Dr. Shafiq Rab, Senior Vice President & CIO of Rush System for Health and Rush University Medical Center. "To achieve that goal, the most important piece of the puzzle is information. This partnership with Maven Wave and Google Cloud allows us to develop that deep, actionable insight and provide the right information to the right person at every turn."The data system will help administer cancer screenings for at-risk patients for early detection, ensure all pre-surgical physicals are performed, and enhance clinical documentation.