Windy City LIVE

Ryan & Val reveal how much they've lost through the Vitalife Weight Loss Program's 20-day challenge

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Vitalife.

One of the top New Years Resolutions is to lose weight. On New Years Eve Davis Jaspers, founder of the Vitalife Weight Loss Program, appeared on "Countdown Chicago 2020" to make an amazing offer to viewers at home. It's about weight loss and eating to be healthy, so Ryan accepted the challenge to do the program for 20 days. Val joined in - and Davis Jaspers stops by WCL to talk about their changes and results.

Well the 20 days have passed - how did Val and Ryan do? Today we get the results!

They are having a Windy City Live special - you can get an initial consultation - a $300 value - for $27! Just head to VitalifeWeightLoss.com or call 844-988-THIN to start your weight loss journey today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessweight losswindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Look out, weekend!
How to get out of timeshares with ease
How to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
Ben's Bubble Show dazzles Windy City LIVE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow expected beginning Wednesday evening
Man shot on Blue Line train near UIC-Halsted station: CPD
Driver injured after crashing into Jefferson Park home
Death of woman hit by state trooper in I-57 crash ruled a homicide: autopsy
1 in custody after East Garfield Park barricade situation
Troopers hurt in Lisle cigar lounge shooting released from hospital
Unmasking 'Crooked, Illinois' as nation's top corrupt state
Show More
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
Police stop car driving toward crowd at Kansas City Chiefs parade
News Fix: Adopt a pet for Valentine's Day with Coors Light
Racist remark stuns Michigan school board meeting
More TOP STORIES News