Windy City LIVE

Ryan & Val reveal how much they've lost through the Vitalife Weight Loss Program's 20-day challenge

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Vitalife.

One of the top New Years Resolutions is to lose weight. On New Years Eve Davis Jaspers, founder of the Vitalife Weight Loss Program, appeared on "Countdown Chicago 2020" to make an amazing offer to viewers at home. It's about weight loss and eating to be healthy, so Ryan accepted the challenge to do the program for 20 days. Val joined in - and Davis Jaspers stops by WCL to talk about their changes and results.

Well the 20 days have passed - how did Val and Ryan do? Today we get the results!

They are having a Windy City Live special - you can get an initial consultation - a $300 value - for $27! Just head to VitalifeWeightLoss.com or call 844-988-THIN to start your weight loss journey today!
