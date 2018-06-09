HEALTH & FITNESS

Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon

A warning about a salmonella outbreak that's apparently linked to pre-cut melons that were sold at Walmart and other stores in the Midwest.

Sixty cases have been reported in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people not to eat any pre-cut melons or fruit salads purchased from any Walmart stores.

The CDC has also issued a warning about a salmonella risk from pre-cut melon purchased at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart, and Whole Foods/Amazon stores.

Most people affected by salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps and recover without treatment.

