COVID testing same-day results available through new DoorDash partnership

CHICAGO -- Americans have a new avenue to access COVID tests -- DoorDash.The delivery service announced Monday that it will begin same-day deliveries of two COVID-19 PCR tests across the U.S. Chicago is one of its locations.Doordash teamed up with digital health companies Vault Health and Everlywell for the effort.Everlywell's test kit is done using a nasal swab, while Vault Health's test uses supervised saliva collection.The Vault test can be completed by people of all ages, including children under 18 years old with adult supervision, who are either symptomatic or asymptomatic for a quick turnaround, with results in as little as 24 hours upon receipt at the partner lab. The test kit includes a prepaid overnight shipping envelope to be delivered to Vault's partner laboratories in New Jersey and Minnesota. The Vault test is available on DoorDash for $119 and may be eligible for reimbursement with healthcare insurance.The Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC uses a gentle nasal swab and includes a prepaid shipping label for easy overnight shipping to a certified lab, after which results are available in as little as 24 hours. This mail-in PCR test is FDA-authorized for asymptomatic and symptomatic testing without a doctor's prescription and is available for same-day delivery on the DoorDash app for $109, includes a free telehealth consult with a doctor for anyone who needs it, and may be eligible for reimbursement with healthcare insurance.The FDA has authorized both kits for emergency use.DoorDash said the tests will initially be available in a dozen cities across the U.S. before expanding to more locations in the coming months.