SANTA CLAUS

Santa and the Grinch surprise hospitalized kids with presents

EMBED </>More Videos

When a special visitor walked into Desmond Dillon's hospital room, the 6-year-old learned he was in for a big surprise.

Jesse Kirsch
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) --
When a special visitor walked into Desmond Dillon's hospital room, the 6-year-old learned he was in for a big surprise.

"Hey Desmond, how are you," asked Santa Claus himself by video call on a tablet.

The Grinch-if you can believe it-pitched in so kids staying at Amita Health Alexian Brothers Hospital could share their Christmas wish list with the St. Nick.

"It lifts their spirits up a little bit, it helps pass time," said Angela Dillon, Desmond's mom.

Dillon thought this was the entire surprise, unaware that every one of these toys went right to the top of Santa's list too.

His elves ran out to Meijer, which donated every gift. Then the North Pole worked quickly to wrap it all up.

"I get goosebumps every time that we do it. Because the families aren't realizing that this is coming," said Katie Hammerberg just before Santa and his reindeer (the hospital's therapy dogs filled in for Rudolph and company) were about to magically appear and hand-deliver bag loads of toys to each patient.

"It's super generous. That's absolutely amazing. I think we're all overwhelmed," added Angela Dillon after Santa brought Desmond the penguin stuffed animal he had just asked for moments earlier.

Desmond was one of several patients to receive a special visit from Santa Wednesday, making a tough time in the hospital brighter for so many.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchristmas giftsanta clausHoffman Estates
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA CLAUS
NORAD launches Santa Claus tracker site
Santa Claus struck by car at University of Oklahoma
District: Teacher told 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
US Postal Service's Operation Santa kicks off Monday
More santa claus
HEALTH & FITNESS
Mumps outbreak at Lewis University's Romeoville campus
Illinois health officials encourage vaccinations to protect against hepatitis A
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Holiday food and drink myths busted by Green Care Medical's Dr. Steve Salzman
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Man arrested after false threat to blow up bus
Small plane makes emergency landing in Wheeling
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush's casket arrives in Houston
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Alderman Willie Cochran talks about corruption case, his rejected plea deal
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Mumps outbreak at Lewis University's Romeoville campus
Show More
Chicago area sees a drop in gas prices
Timuel Black, Chicago historian and decorated WWII veteran, turns 100
Walt Disney's childhood Chicago home to be renovated to original look
Homeless man finds $17K, donates it to food bank
WWII veteran wants birthday cards for his 96th birthday
More News