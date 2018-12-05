When a special visitor walked into Desmond Dillon's hospital room, the 6-year-old learned he was in for a big surprise."Hey Desmond, how are you," asked Santa Claus himself by video call on a tablet.The Grinch-if you can believe it-pitched in so kids staying at Amita Health Alexian Brothers Hospital could share their Christmas wish list with the St. Nick."It lifts their spirits up a little bit, it helps pass time," said Angela Dillon, Desmond's mom.Dillon thought this was the entire surprise, unaware that every one of these toys went right to the top of Santa's list too.His elves ran out to Meijer, which donated every gift. Then the North Pole worked quickly to wrap it all up."I get goosebumps every time that we do it. Because the families aren't realizing that this is coming," said Katie Hammerberg just before Santa and his reindeer (the hospital's therapy dogs filled in for Rudolph and company) were about to magically appear and hand-deliver bag loads of toys to each patient."It's super generous. That's absolutely amazing. I think we're all overwhelmed," added Angela Dillon after Santa brought Desmond the penguin stuffed animal he had just asked for moments earlier.Desmond was one of several patients to receive a special visit from Santa Wednesday, making a tough time in the hospital brighter for so many.