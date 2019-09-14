Saturday Morning Extra: UnitedHealthcare

National Medicare Education Week brought to you by UnitedHealthcare is from September 15th through the 21st and has one goal - to help empower you to make informed Medicare decisions.
The annual education initiative, now in its eighth year, helps educate new enrollees and empower them to feel confident when it comes time to select their Medicare options. A survey of last year's participants showed that 96% of respondents reported a better understanding of Medicare as a result of participating in National Medicare Education Week events.
Lisa Henry for UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Illinois stopped by Saturday Morning Extra to give some great information about the upcoming week.
For more information you can visit www.MedicareMadeClear.com or www.Medicare.gov online. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY 1-877-486-2048) 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Remember that the annual Medicare enrollment period in 2019 is from October 15th through December 7th.
