RECALL: Frozen sausage patties sold at Walmart may have Salmonella

Check your freezer this morning before you make breakfast.

There's a recall of some George's Prepared Foods frozen sausage patties sold at Walmart because of Salmonella concerns. The ready-to-eat products were sold with Walmart's Great Value branding, including the "fully cooked original pork sausage patties" and "fully cooked original turkey sausage patties."

The Tennessee-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of pork and turkey sausage patties. The USDA is recalling the products made on April 19, April 27, May 7 and May 9, 2019.

The recall is classified as a Class I recall, which is deemed "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

If you have the products, throw them out or return them.

Complete recall information can be found on the USDA website.
