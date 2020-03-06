Health & Fitness

Coronavirus update: CDC, Illinois officials meet with Senator Durbin on COVID-19 response as 5th Ill. patient being treated at RUSH hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin joined local health officials as well as CDC Deputy Director for Infections Diseases Dr. Jay C. Butler to discuss how the federal and local governments are working together to respond to the novel coronavirus.

The meeting comes as a fifth person in Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier Friday, President Trump signed an $8.3 billion bill to fight coronavirus in the U.S.

"The question is now what do we do next? I think that we have to be prepared that this is the first of many appropriations. I think there will be others to follow," Durbin said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is slated to receive $14.7 million of that which can be used to pay for test kits, protective equipment, lab testing and vaccine research. The Chicago Department of Public Health is set to receive an additional $8.7 million.

Senator Durbin said this was a good start and a bipartisan effort. Meanwhile Senator Durbin and the CDC is advising people to take precautions, but don't panic.

"Don't panic, don't be pessimistic, but be realistic and take it seriously," Durbin said. "We want to make sure there is no spread of this coronavirus and that means all of us have to be attentive to it and do the basics in terms of our personal conduct and our relationships with other people."

"Be prepared, don't be scared," said CDC Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Jay Butler. "Here in Chicago I know sometimes you get tornadoes, blizzards, think through how you prepare for those type of things and these are frightening events. They are events that are sometimes result in injuries and mortality, but panicking in the middle of the tornado is not the way to survive."

Senator Durbin also gave an update on the possibility of a vaccine. He said health officials are saying that could take a year or two.

The fifth patient in Illinois is a man in his 20s from Cook County who recently traveled to Italy, where health officials said he acquired the virus.

The man is being treated at RUSH University Medical Center and is in stable condition, health officials said.

The third and fourth COVID-19 patients in Illinois, a husband and wife, are both in isolation at home and doing well. The state's first two COVID-19 patients have both made a full recovery.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the United States has risen to twelve.

Concerns about the virus have led to another cancellation in the Chicago area.

Ace Hardware has canceled their spring convention, which was planned for next week here in Chicago.

"The health and safety of our Ace employees, retailers and vendors is and has always been our top priority. Due to growing concerns around the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ace Spring Convention next week in Chicago."

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.

