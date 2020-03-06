Coronavirus update: CDC, Illinois officials to meet with Senator Durbin on COVID-19 response as 5th Ill. patient being treated at RUSH hospital

The meeting comes as a fifth person in Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19.
RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
The fifth patient is a man in his 20s from Cook County who recently traveled to Italy, where health officials said he acquired the virus.
The man is being treated at RUSH University Medical Center and is in stable condition, health officials said.
WATCH: How to properly wash your hands
The third and fourth COVID-19 patients in Illinois, a husband and wife, are both in isolation at home and doing well. The state's first two COVID-19 patients have both made a full recovery.
Meanwhile, the death toll in the United States has risen to twelve.
RELATED: 100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world