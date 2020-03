Coronavirus update: CDC, Illinois officials to meet with Senator Durbin on COVID-19 response as 5th Ill. patient being treated at RUSH hospital

EMBED >More News Videos Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.

EMBED >More News Videos Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will be joining local health officials as well as CDC Deputy Director for Infections Diseases Dr. Jay C. Butler to discuss how the federal and local governments are working together to respond to the novel coronavirus.The meeting comes as a fifth person in Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19.The fifth patient is a man in his 20s from Cook County who recently traveled to Italy, where health officials said he acquired the virus.The man is being treated at RUSH University Medical Center and is in stable condition, health officials said.The third and fourth COVID-19 patients in Illinois, a husband and wife, are both in isolation at home and doing well. The state's first two COVID-19 patients have both made a full recovery.Meanwhile, the death toll in the United States has risen to twelve.The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website