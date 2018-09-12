HEALTH & FITNESS

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

The American Cancer Society estimating one in 78 women will be diagnosed with the disease, but it often times goes undetected.

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and buildings in Chicago are lit up in teal to raise awareness about the deadliest cancer in women.

Michelle Mekky, an ovarian cancer survivor, and Dr. Ernst Lengyel, the physician who saved Mekky's life, visited ABC7 to talk about the disease.

Mekky, a mother of two who runs her own business, talked about how she was diagnosed and gave suggestions for prevention.

Lengyel talked about signs and symptoms, as well as ways to prevent the disease.

For more information, visit the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition website at http://ovarian.org/
