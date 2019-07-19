Health & Fitness

High bacteria levels, hazardous surf close several Chicago area beaches Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several north suburban beaches are closed Friday due to raised levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

According to the City of Evanston, Northwestern Beach, Clark Street Beach, Greenwood Beach, Lee Street Beach and South Blvd. Beach will be closed for swimming.

Officials advise people to stay out of the water until testing levels go back to normal.

The sandy area of the beaches will still be open for use.

A swimming ban is also in place Friday at Helen Doria Beach, Tobery Prinz Beach, North Shore Beach and Hartigan Beach in Rogers Park due to hazardous surf, according to the Chicago Park District. Swim advisories are in place at Lane Beach and Osterman Beach as well.

Swim restriction flags for each beach are also an indicator of the swim and surf conditions, which are updated daily.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagorogers parkevanstonbeachesswimminge. coli
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy injured after rides collide at Midlothian carnival
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Chicago area
Backyard water dispute prompts action by DuPage County
The 60:The hottest weekend of the summer
Man scales down 19-story high-rise during fire
Oak Forest man charged with child pornography, sexually assaulting child
Neil Armstrong's boyhood home sit in small Ohio town
Show More
Naked photos of assistant principal shared by students
Suspect killed after using child as human shield during standoff
California scammers forged signatures to sell occupied homes: Police
2 wounded in Oak Forest shooting
Peoples Gas to refund $7.2M to customers for gas line replacement project
More TOP STORIES News